CAT 2025 on November 30, registration from August 1 at iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 01:58 pm IST

CAT 2025: This year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the organising institute.

Common Admission Test or CAT 2025 will be conducted on November 30 and the online application process will begin on August 1 (10 am) at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 on November 30, registration from August 1 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
This year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the organising institute.

CAT 2025 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in three sessions and the detailed notification will be released soon on the official website.

This year, CAT registration fee is 1,300 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and 2,600 for all other candidates.

CAT 2025: Important dates

Application process starts on: Ausut 1 (10 am)

Application process ends on: September 13 (5 pm)

Admit card release date: November 5

Exam date: November 30

Result expected: First week of January, 2026 (tentative)

This year, the exam will be held in around 170 cities. Candidates will be allowed to select five cities as per their preference.

CAT 2025 is for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate courses offered by IIMs and other participating institutions. However, it is only one of the criteria for admission as candidates need to participate in further rounds, details of which will be shared in due course on the institute websites.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further details.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
