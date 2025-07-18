Indian Institute of Management, IIM Nagpur, has launched a one-year Senior Management program for business leaders. The program is said to empower mid-to-senior-level professionals with advanced strategic, financial, and digital leadership capabilities in a global context. IIM Nagpur launches one year Senior Management program for business leaders

The duration of the ninth batch of its flagship Senior Management Programme (SMP) is 12 months.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the SMP is a rigorous 12-month executive development programme tailored for professionals with a minimum of 10 years’ experience. Designed to develop future-ready leaders, the curriculum is structured across three comprehensive modules—spanning the leadership and management of current business environments, mastery of financial acumen and global strategies and exploration of the intersections of people, profit and sustainability. Collectively, these modules cover more than 16 strategic concepts critical to senior decision-making roles.

The senior management program includes live online sessions, case-based learning, role plays, simulations, and group projects. It also includes a three-day immersive campus experience at IIM Nagpur, during which learners collaborate in groups to complete complex projects, undertake assignments, and network with peers.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Bhimraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, said, “At IIM Nagpur, we believe leadership is honed through a combination of rigorous academics, strategic insight and real-world application. Organisations need leaders who can adapt, collaborate and lead with foresight. The Senior Management Programme is a transformative initiative that blends academic rigour with industry alignment to empower professionals with next-level leadership skills. We are committed to shaping visionary leaders who can architect sustainable business success", read the press statement.

Once the enrolled candidates achieve the academic and attendance requirements, they will be awarded a Certificate of Completion and the prestigious Executive Alumni Status from IIM Nagpur.