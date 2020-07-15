CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

education

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE class 10th exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Uniobn HRD Minister shared this information on his official twitter handle.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

The board had informed the Supreme Court on June 26, that it will announce board exam results on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessment. Unlike class 12th students, the Class 10 students will not have an option to take a retest to improve their scores this year.

Earlier, CBSE had released an alternative assessment scheme for grading CBSE class 10, and 12 students. According to the notification, the alternative assessments scheme will operate in the following way:

1. If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were cancelled, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest.

2. For those students who appeared in lesser examinations, the average will be based on the two highest-scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers.

3. For those who appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

Results on SMS: The results will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number and on the registered email address. To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

<CBSE10>space<Roll no>space<Admit card id>

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen