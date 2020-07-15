CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE updates: Class 10 result to be declared today at cbseresults.nic

education

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:01 IST

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results today, July 15 on its official website at cbseresult.nic.in. Around 18 lakh students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday tweeted that the results will be announced on July 15 and wished the students best of luck.

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, “ HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday.

CBSE had on Monday announced the class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

