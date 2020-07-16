Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 Live: MSBSHSE to declare class 12 results at mahresult.nic.in, latest updates

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams at 1pm today. Students who have taken the Maharashtra HSC exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website — mahresult.nic.in. Over 15 lakh students were registered for Maharashtra Board class 12th exam this year.The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18 . Out of the 15 lakh registered students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs were registered for the MSBSHSE exams.

Check latest updates on exam, results, direct link and steps to check Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2020, topper list, pass percent and other details here:

Follow Live Updates here:

09:05 am IST Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How to check How to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020: 1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in. 2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020” 3) Key in your credentials and login 4) The result will appear on the display screen 5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.





09:00 am IST Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2020: SSC Results expected by July 30 Earlier last week, education minister Varsha Gaikwad had told HT that the HSC Results will be announced anytime between July 15 and 20 while the Maharashtra SSC or class 10th results can be expected before July 30.





08:55 am IST Maharashtra Board: Online application for revaluation this year MSBSHSE will allow the students to apply for revaluation of their scores between July 17 to July 27 and for photocopy between July 17 and August 5 on the board’s official website. Fees for the same can also be paid online. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have to first secure a photocopy for their papers and then apply for revaluation.





08:50 am IST Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: 3.39 lakh students from Mumbai division Out of the 15 lakh students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, including Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs are also registered for the MSBSHSE 12th exams.





08:45 am IST Maharashtra Board class 12th Results 2020: Websites to check scores Apart from the official website - mahresults.nic.in, the Maharashtra HSC results will also be available on the following websites of MSBSHSE: Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in





08:40 am IST Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Get instant SMS alert from hindustantimes.com Once the result is declared, students will get instant SMS alert of results from hindustantimes.com. Students are advised to register on our result portal for free to get instant SMS alert as soon as the MSBSHSE Result 2020 is declared. Click here to register for Maharashtra Board HSC results 2020.





08:35 am IST Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: 15 lakh students to get class 12th results today Around 15 lakh students who were registered for Maharashtra HSC Results will get their class 12th results today.





08:27 am IST Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Where to check class 12th results The Maharashtra board students will be able to check their scores on the official website at mahresults.nic.in after it is declared.





08:20 am IST Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: When to check class 12th results The Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 will be announced at 1 pm today. Students will be able to check their results on the official website after the results are announced.



