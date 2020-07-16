Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 declared: Here’s direct link to check MSBSHSE Board class 12 marks

education

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination.

Students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in.

The overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 87.69% up from last year’s 83.18%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66% while only 39.03% of repeaters passed.

Over 15 lakh students have registered for the exam. More than 3.39 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam from the Mumbai division which also includes Thane, Raigad, and Palghar this year.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.