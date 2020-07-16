MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2020: 90.66% of regular students pass Maharashtra HSC exams

education

MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2020:The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday shared statistics of the Class 12 board exam results. The board will release the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination online at 1 pm on July 16.

The overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 87.69% up from last year’s 83.18%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66% while only 39.03% of repeaters passed.

A total of 90.66% of regular students have passed the exam. There is an increase of 4.78% points in comparison to last year’s 85.88%.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination will be able to check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

More than 15 lakh students have registered for the exam. More than 3.39 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam from the Mumbai division which also includes Thane, Raigad, and Palghar this year. A total of 89.35% of students have passed the examination from the Mumbai division.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.