Home / Education / MSBSHSE Board 12th results today: When and where to check Maharashtra HSC results online

MSBSHSE Board 12th results today: When and where to check Maharashtra HSC results online

MSBSHSE Board 12th results today: Maharashtra State Board will declare the higher secondary certificate (HSC) or class 12th results today at 1 pm. Check various websites where the scores will be available.

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MSBSHSE Board 12th results today, where to check scores
MSBSHSE Board 12th results today, where to check scores(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

MSBSHSE Board 12th results today: Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the higher secondary certificate (HSC) or class 12th results today. The Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 will be announced at 1 pm today. Students will be able to check their scores on the official website at mahresults.nic.in after it is declared.

Once the result is declared, students will get instant SMS alert of results from hindustantimes.com.. Students are advised to register on our result portal for free to get instant SMS alert as soon as the MSBSE Result 2020 is declared. Click here to register for Maharashtra Board HSC results 2020.

Follow Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2020 LIVE Updates here

Apart from these, the Maharashtra HSC results will also be available on the following websites of MSBSHSE:

Maharashtraeducation.com,

examresults.net/maharashtra/,

mahresult.nic.in,

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

This year, around 15 lakh students are registered for Maharashtra HSC Board exam that was conducted from February 18 to March 18. Out of the 15 lakh students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, including Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs are also registered for the MSBSHSE 12th exams.

How to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

