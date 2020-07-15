e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Date: Maharashtra board Class 12 results tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The students can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in after it is declared at 1 pm.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:29 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.(HT file )
         

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 pm.

The students can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in after it is declared at 1 pm.

Nearly 15 lakh students from the state had appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

In 2019, a total of 85.88%of students had passed the examination.

