CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in, alternative ways to check scores online and offline

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 06:52 IST

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The wait is about to end. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10th results 2020 today, July 15 on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who have taken in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result at the official websites. Alternatively, the results can also be checked at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Around 18 lakh students are registered for the class 10th exam, this year.

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday wished the students best of luck ahead of result.“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, “ HRD minister said in a tweet.

CBSE has already declared the class 12th results on July 13. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

Where to check CBSE 10th Result 2020:

1. Digilocker App: Students will be able to check their results and download their digital marksheet from DigiLocker app. CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials is sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

2. UMANG App: Students can also check and download their results on the UMANG App which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

3. Results on SMS: Students can also get their results on SMS. The results will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number and on the registered email address. To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

<CBSE10>space<Roll no>space<Admit card id>

4. Results on call through IVRS: The following are the telephone numbers through which candidates can get their results:

1. 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)

2. 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country)

How to check CBSE 10th result 2020 on official website:

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

Students can also check their results on UMANG app or DigiLocker app by entering their login credentials as mentioned in their admit cards.

This year, CBSE has calculated the results on basis of alternative assessment scheme. According to the official notification, the alternative assessments scheme will operate in the following way:

1. If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were cancelled, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest.

2. For those students who appeared in lesser examinations, the average will be based on the two highest-scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers.

3. For those who appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

