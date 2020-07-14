e-paper
CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: How to check CBSE 10th results on mobile

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results online at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in soon after the results are announced.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Class 10th Result 2020.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2020.(HT file)
         

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10 results on Wednesday, July 15 on its official website. A notification regarding this has been issued by the board on Tuesday.

Students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results online at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in soon after the results are announced.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in, confirms HRD minister

As per the notice, the schools will automatically get their entire school results on their newly created official email id.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result on mobile

Digilocker: CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

UMANG App: Students can also view their results on the UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

Results on SMS: The results will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number and on the registered email address. To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

<CBSE10>space<Roll no>space<Admit card id>

Results via phone: The following are the telephone numbers through which candidates can get their results:

1. 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)

2. 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country)

