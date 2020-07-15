e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Results 2020: PM Modi takes to twitter to congratulate successful students, motivates those unhappy with marks

CBSE Results 2020: PM Modi takes to twitter to congratulate successful students, motivates those unhappy with marks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the students who passed the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams, on Twitter

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Results 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the students, who passed the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams, on Twitter. He also shared a motivational message for the students who were not happy with their marks. CBSE on Wednesday declared the class 10th exam results at cbseresults.nic.in.

“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

 

He followed up with a message to those who are not satisfied with their results.

“For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!” he said in another tweet.

 

Union Human Resource Development minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also congratulated the students and teachers on Wednesday after the CBSE class 10th results were declared.

“Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student’s health & quality education are our priority,” the minister tweeted.

 

CBSE declared the class 10th results on Wednesday, July 15 and class 12th results on Tuesday, July 13. The pass percentage in class 10th exam was 91.46 while a total of 88.78% students passed in class 12th exam.

Check CBSE 10th Results 2020 Highlights

In CBSE class 10th exam, 17,13,121 out of the 18, 73, 015 students passed this year while in class 12th exam, as many as 11,92,961 students had appeared, out of which 10,59,080 passed.

A total of 150198 students (8.02%) who failed in the CBSE class 10th exam will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects.

This year, a total of 2.23% or 41,804 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE class 10th exam.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

