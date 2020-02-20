CBSE Board Exams 2020: Yes, English counts too, don’t take it lightly

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:34 IST

Most students want to pay attention to mathematics, science or even humanities in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 examinations, often not realising that paying attention to languages will push up their scores too.

Yogeeta Khanna, English teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, advises students to go through all chapters in English thoroughly. “Don’t try anything new but just revise everything that’s in the syllabus. All the chapters are equally important, but some questions will have a choice.”

“It’s easy to get a good score in reading. Make sure your concepts are clear. Avoid cramming. Students should have a fair knowledge of concept and chronology, especially in the writing section in which keywords play an important role. So look for synonyms of regularly used words. Make use of these words in your regular practice sessions,” advises Jyotsana, English teacher at Government High School, Sector 53.

On handling the sections – reading, writing, grammar and literature – Khanna adds, “For reading, go through the questions first before reading the passage. After that read the passage twice or thrice and the answers will come easily.”

The writing section is challenging, says Jyotsana. “The best way to attempt it is to organise your thoughts and maintain the flow of the text. Imagine you are a writer, then words will flow automatically.”

About the writing section, Khanna says, “it’s important to pay attention to the format of the formal letter. Many students make mistakes writing such letters. When it comes to the story it’s crucial that it has a moraI and a title. You’ll get more marks.”

On things to do immediately, she advises students to solve a sample paper and time themselves and get the paper corrected from their teacher for a confidence boost. “Remember, the reading time is for reading the paper. “Use those 15 minutes to read the paper thoroughly. Before you start to write, breathe deeply and relax.”

Students can start the paper from any section, but “remember to attempt all the parts of one section together, underline the main ideas, pay heed to spellings and avoid overwriting or deleting copy,” teachers say.

“Try to complete a full length revision test paper during preparatory holidays. Keep track of time and please be very cautious about the word and time limits. The time limit has been planned carefully by CBSE to give maximum time to students so they should follow it,” says Jyotsna.

Seven things you must remember

Careful with spellings:

Marks are deducted for spelling mistakes so make sure you get it right.

Avoid overwriting, deletion:

It is very important to present a neat and clean paper. Overwriting and deletions create a mess, so make sure you think about your answers before you write them down.

Follow the word limit: It is a two way street. If you follow the word limit, you can complete your paper on time and of course you will get better marks.

Use the correct tense: Many students make errors when it comes to tenses. It is very important to use the correct tense and be consistent with it

Follow the formats in the writing section: The key to getting better marks in the writing section is to follow the correct format given by your teachers.

Underline the main points: Highlighting important points will help the examiner understand what you want to say

Be thorough with literature: It’s very important to read the books, a: for enjoyment and b: to improve your command of the language. Marks come later It’s also crucial to read CBSE sample papers.