CBSE Class 10th rechecking and revaluation 2026: Process, fees, deadlines and application details
Students can send their answer sheets for re-evaluation using the official CBSE portal by submitting the application within a specific deadline.
As the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th results on Wednesday, several students will be looking for the re-evaluation of their marks in case they have doubts or need more clarity.
Students can seek for re-evaluation of their answer sheets using the official CBSE portal by submitting the application within a specific deadline. The board has also issued instructions regarding the timeline, fee and procedure to apply for the re-evaluation.
CBSE opens a small window for rechecking and re-evaluation. It follows a three-stage process after the result, which includes verification of marks, obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet, and revaluation.
Also read: CBSE 10th Result 2026 out now: Step-by-step guide, direct link to check marksheet here
Steps for re-evaluation
- Visit the official CBSE website
- Click on the ‘Re-evaluation/Verification’ link available at the homepage
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- After registering, log in to the account using roll number, school number or admit card number.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
Deadline
Applications for re-evaluation open after the results are declared, and the window for each stage remains open only for a few days. Once the deadline is crossed, candidates will not be able to apply for re-evaluation. CBSE has not yet announced the window for re-evaluation of 2026 exams.{{/usCountry}}
Applications for re-evaluation open after the results are declared, and the window for each stage remains open only for a few days. Once the deadline is crossed, candidates will not be able to apply for re-evaluation. CBSE has not yet announced the window for re-evaluation of 2026 exams.{{/usCountry}}
Also read: CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app
Fees{{/usCountry}}
Also read: CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app
Fees{{/usCountry}}
Verification of marks- ₹500 per subject{{/usCountry}}
Verification of marks- ₹500 per subject{{/usCountry}}
Photocopy of answer sheet- ₹500 per subject{{/usCountry}}
Photocopy of answer sheet- ₹500 per subject{{/usCountry}}
Re-evaluation of answer sheets- ₹100 per question
Guidelines{{/usCountry}}
Re-evaluation of answer sheets- ₹100 per question
Guidelines{{/usCountry}}
According to CBSE, the process of re-evaluation will be done only online during a specified schedule, along with separate charges. An incomplete/ offline application or an application without a fee will be rejected without any correspondence with the candidate.{{/usCountry}}
According to CBSE, the process of re-evaluation will be done only online during a specified schedule, along with separate charges. An incomplete/ offline application or an application without a fee will be rejected without any correspondence with the candidate.{{/usCountry}}
Any revision in the marks will be treated as final with an updated marksheet issued after any changes. Processing charges are non-refundable.