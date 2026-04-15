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CBSE Class 10th rechecking and revaluation 2026: Process, fees, deadlines and application details

Students can send their answer sheets for re-evaluation using the official CBSE portal by submitting the application within a specific deadline.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 06:42 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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As the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th results on Wednesday, several students will be looking for the re-evaluation of their marks in case they have doubts or need more clarity.

The fees for the three stages of re-evaluation differ, with 500 per subject for verification of marks and photocopy of answer sheets and 100 per question for re-evaluation.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

Students can seek for re-evaluation of their answer sheets using the official CBSE portal by submitting the application within a specific deadline. The board has also issued instructions regarding the timeline, fee and procedure to apply for the re-evaluation.

CBSE opens a small window for rechecking and re-evaluation. It follows a three-stage process after the result, which includes verification of marks, obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet, and revaluation.

Also read: CBSE 10th Result 2026 out now: Step-by-step guide, direct link to check marksheet here

Steps for re-evaluation

  • Visit the official CBSE website
  • Click on the ‘Re-evaluation/Verification’ link available at the homepage
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • After registering, log in to the account using roll number, school number or admit card number.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Deadline

Any revision in the marks will be treated as final with an updated marksheet issued after any changes. Processing charges are non-refundable.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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