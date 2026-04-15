CBSE Class 10th rechecking and revaluation 2026: Process, fees, deadlines and application details

As the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th results on Wednesday, several students will be looking for the re-evaluation of their marks in case they have doubts or need more clarity.

The fees for the three stages of re-evaluation differ, with ₹ 500 per subject for verification of marks and photocopy of answer sheets and ₹ 100 per question for re-evaluation.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

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Students can seek for re-evaluation of their answer sheets using the official CBSE portal by submitting the application within a specific deadline. The board has also issued instructions regarding the timeline, fee and procedure to apply for the re-evaluation.

CBSE opens a small window for rechecking and re-evaluation. It follows a three-stage process after the result, which includes verification of marks, obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet, and revaluation.

Also read: CBSE 10th Result 2026 out now: Step-by-step guide, direct link to check marksheet here

Steps for re-evaluation

Visit the official CBSE website

Click on the ‘Re-evaluation/Verification’ link available at the homepage

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

After registering, log in to the account using roll number, school number or admit card number.

Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Deadline

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{{^usCountry}} Applications for re-evaluation open after the results are declared, and the window for each stage remains open only for a few days. Once the deadline is crossed, candidates will not be able to apply for re-evaluation. CBSE has not yet announced the window for re-evaluation of 2026 exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applications for re-evaluation open after the results are declared, and the window for each stage remains open only for a few days. Once the deadline is crossed, candidates will not be able to apply for re-evaluation. CBSE has not yet announced the window for re-evaluation of 2026 exams. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also read: CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app Fees {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app Fees {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Verification of marks- ₹500 per subject {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verification of marks- ₹500 per subject {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Photocopy of answer sheet- ₹500 per subject {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photocopy of answer sheet- ₹500 per subject {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Re-evaluation of answer sheets- ₹100 per question Guidelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Re-evaluation of answer sheets- ₹100 per question Guidelines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to CBSE, the process of re-evaluation will be done only online during a specified schedule, along with separate charges. An incomplete/ offline application or an application without a fee will be rejected without any correspondence with the candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBSE, the process of re-evaluation will be done only online during a specified schedule, along with separate charges. An incomplete/ offline application or an application without a fee will be rejected without any correspondence with the candidate. {{/usCountry}}

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Any revision in the marks will be treated as final with an updated marksheet issued after any changes. Processing charges are non-refundable.

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