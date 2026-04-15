Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CBSE 10th Result 2026 out now: Step-by-step guide, direct link to check marksheet here

    Students who appeared for the Class 10 examination can now check their results on the official UMANG, DigiLocker and CBSE Results website.

    Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 4:40 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ha declared the Class 10th Results on Wednesday - April 15. Students who appeared for the Class 10 examination can now check their results on the official UMANG, DigiLocker and CBSE Results website.

    This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. (CBSE website/Screengrab)
    This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. (CBSE website/Screengrab)

    Track LIVE updates on CBSE 10th Result 2026 here

    CBSE 10th Result 2026 | How to check

    • Go to the official CBSE result, UMANG or DigiLocker websites
    • Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026
    • Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha
    • Your CBSE Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen
    • Download and take a screenshot for future references

    Direct link to check CBSE Result 2026

    Result on UMANG

    Result on DigiLocker

    CBSE official website - Link 1 | Link 2 | Link 3

    Second round of board exams in May

    This year, the Board conducted the Class 10 examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in single shift on all days- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 25 lakh students appeared for the board exams across India and the world.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10 result declared on DigiLocker and Umang app

    After the declaration of the Class 10th Results, students who have applied for the second round will be appearing for a fresh set examinations.

    The second round of CBSE Class 10th Exams are set to be held in May 2026. The official date sheet will be announced by the board in due course of time.

    Students who wish to apply for the second round of exams will be able to register with the board five days after the declaration of the results, which is, April 20.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
    Home/India News/CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out Now: Step-by-step Guide, Direct Link To Check Marksheet Here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes