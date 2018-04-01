CBSE paper leak: Delhi Police arrest two teachers, coaching centre owner

The special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police arrested two school teachers and the owner of a coaching centre in Bawana on Sunday for allegedly leaking the Class 12 economics question paper. With this, police claim to have busted one of the two modules in the CBSE papers leak case.

RP Upadhyay, special commissioner of police (crime), confirmed the arrests and said the two teachers had clicked photos of the question paper and sent it to the coaching centre owner almost an hour before the exam started.

“The coaching centre owner then circulated the leaked question paper through WhatsApp,” Upadhyay said, adding that the arrested men are part of the module that leaked question papers which were in printed form.

Police are yet to crack the module that leaked the papers a day before the exams. Questions papers circulated on WhatsApp were in handwritten, typed and printed (photographed) formats.

“The three are being interrogated to identify other people who are part of the module. Also, the entire sequence of events that led to the paper leak will be established with their grilling,” said an officer.

SIT officials had questioned a principal and two teachers of a school in Bawana on Saturday. The officials refused to comment when asked if the two arrested teachers belong to the same school. Four other teachers from two schools in outer Delhi were also questioned on Saturday.

The question papers of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics were allegedly leaked, triggering protests across India.