Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: Apply for 110 vacancies

Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:20 PM IST

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: candidates can apply till October 10.

ByHT Education Desk

Central Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 850 for other candidates and 175 for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on Apply Online under Recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

