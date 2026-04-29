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Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th board results: How to check results, step-by-step guide

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE announced the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 for both class 10th and 12th today; see how to check scores

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:40 pm IST
Written by HT News Desk
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The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE announced the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 for both class 10th and 12th on Wednesday, April 30. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th board results announced today: Check How to check results, step-by-step guide. (Representative photo)(Santosh Kumar)

Chhattisgarh Board's Higher Secondary Certificate Examination for Class 12 took place from February 20, 2026, to March 18, 2026. For Class 10 students, the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination 2026 were held from February 21, 2026, to March 13, 2026.

Track CG Board Result 2026 LIVE

Here's how to how to check results for 10th and 12 class boards, and a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

 
chhattisgarh board of secondary education cgbse
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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