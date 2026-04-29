Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th board results: How to check results, step-by-step guide

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE announced the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 for both class 10th and 12th on Wednesday, April 30. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th board results announced today: Check How to check results, step-by-step guide. (Representative photo)(Santosh Kumar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chhattisgarh Board's Higher Secondary Certificate Examination for Class 12 took place from February 20, 2026, to March 18, 2026. For Class 10 students, the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination 2026 were held from February 21, 2026, to March 13, 2026.

Track CG Board Result 2026 LIVE

Here's how to how to check results for 10th and 12 class boards, and a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minimum marks to pass the Chhattisgarh Board Examination for Class 10, 12 exams was 33 per cent. All appeared candidates who scored 33 percent in all the subjects have passed the exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum marks to pass the Chhattisgarh Board Examination for Class 10, 12 exams was 33 per cent. All appeared candidates who scored 33 percent in all the subjects have passed the exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The grading scale is as follows: A1 corresponds to 100–91 marks, A2 to 90–81 marks, B1 to 80–71 marks, B2 to 70–61 marks, C1 to 60–51 marks, and C2 to 50–41 marks. Grade D is awarded for scores between 40 and 33 marks, while E1 covers the range of 21–32 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The grading scale is as follows: A1 corresponds to 100–91 marks, A2 to 90–81 marks, B1 to 80–71 marks, B2 to 70–61 marks, C1 to 60–51 marks, and C2 to 50–41 marks. Grade D is awarded for scores between 40 and 33 marks, while E1 covers the range of 21–32 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON