CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12th results releasing today at orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12 results will be announced at 4 pm on May 21, 2025 for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 today, May 21, 2025. The Odisha Class 12th results will be declared at 4 pm today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in....Read More
The Odisha +2 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details will also be shared.
Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Plus II Examination this year. The Odisha Class 12 board examination commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CHSE 12th result live: Credentials required
Roll number
Registration number
CHSE 12th result live: Last year stream wise pass percentage
Science: 86.93%
Commerce: 82.27%
Arts: 80.95%
CHSE 12th result live: Science, Commerce, Arts results today
CHSE 12th result live: No toppers list
CHSE 12th result live: Login details required
CHSE 12th result live: List of websites
chseodisha.nic.in
orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE 12th result live: How to check Class 12 results?
1. Visit the official website of Orissa Result at orissaresults.nic.in.
2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CHSE 12th result live: Check Class 12 exam dates
CHSE 12th result live: How many candidates appeared for Class 12 exam?
CHSE 12th result live: Other details to be shared with results
CHSE 12th result live: Result of Class 12 to be announced via press conference
CHSE 12th result live: All streams result today
CHSE 12th result live: Where to check Class 12 results?
CHSE 12th result live: Date and time
