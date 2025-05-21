CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12th results releasing today at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 today, May 21, 2025. The Odisha Class 12th results will be declared at 4 pm today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in....Read More

The Odisha +2 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details will also be shared.

Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Plus II Examination this year. The Odisha Class 12 board examination commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.