Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12th results releasing today at orissaresults.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 21, 2025 9:38 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12 results will be announced at 4 pm on May 21, 2025 for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12th results releasing today
    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12th results releasing today

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 today, May 21, 2025. The Odisha Class 12th results will be declared at 4 pm today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in....Read More

    The Odisha +2 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details will also be shared.

    Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Plus II Examination this year. The Odisha Class 12 board examination commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 21, 2025 9:38 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Credentials required 

    Roll number

    Registration number

    May 21, 2025 9:24 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Last year stream wise pass percentage 

    Odisha 12th result live: Check pass percentage of 2024 streamwise 

    Science: 86.93%

    Commerce: 82.27%

    Arts: 80.95%

    May 21, 2025 9:15 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Science, Commerce, Arts results today 

    Odisha 12th result live: The results for all three streams (Arts, Science and Commerce) will be declared today.

    May 21, 2025 9:12 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: No toppers list 

    Odisha 12th result live: CHSE Odisha will not release any toppers list. The toppers list was not released last year as well. 

    May 21, 2025 9:09 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Login details required 

    Odisha 12th result live: To check the scores, students need to enter their roll number and registration number.

    May 21, 2025 9:06 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: List of websites 

    chseodisha.nic.in

    orissaresults.nic.in

    May 21, 2025 9:03 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: How to check Class 12 results?

    1. Visit the official website of Orissa Result at orissaresults.nic.in.

    2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 21, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Check Class 12 exam dates 

    Odisha 12th result live: The Odisha Class 12 board examination commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025.

    May 21, 2025 8:57 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: How many candidates appeared for Class 12 exam?

    Odisha 12th result live: Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Plus II Examination this year.

    May 21, 2025 8:54 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Other details to be shared with results

    CHSE 12th result live: Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details will also be shared.

    May 21, 2025 8:51 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Result of Class 12 to be announced via press conference 

    Odisha 12th result live: The Odisha +2 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials.

    May 21, 2025 8:49 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: All streams result today 

    Odisha 12th result live: The Odisha Class 12th results will be declared at 4 pm today for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

    May 21, 2025 8:46 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Where to check Class 12 results?

    Odisha 12th result live: All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in.

    May 21, 2025 8:43 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result live: Date and time 

    Odisha 12th result date: May 21, 2025

    Odisha 12th result time: 4 pm 

    News education CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live: Odisha Class 12th results releasing today at orissaresults.nic.in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes