CISCE ISC Result 2022: CISCE Class 12th Result out at cisce.org, link here
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ISC or class 12th result 2022 on July 24 at 5 pm. Students can check their CISCE ISC semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students can access the ISC 12th result 2022 via mobile SMS service in addition to the official website. For updates follow CISCE ISC blog.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) already announced the ICSE class 10 result 2022 on July 17 . The pass rate for the ICSE class 10 exam in 2022 was 99.97%.
Here’s the direct link to check the result
ISC class 12th result: How to check
Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit
The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.