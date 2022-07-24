ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE 12th Result expected soon 

Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to release soon by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. However, there is no official announcement on the release of ISC class 12th result. Once the class 12th result are released it will be available on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The ISC test was conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) between April 6 and June 13. The ISC test began at 2 pm and lasted for one hour and thirty minutes. The candidates have an additional 10 minutes to read the paper.

CISCE announced the ICSE or class 10th result on July 17. This year the overall pass percentage is 99.97%. Girls have done better than boys with pass percentage of 99.98 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.97 percent.