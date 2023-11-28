2.88 lakh candidates take CAT 2023; answer key, results next on iimcat.ac.in

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates were registered for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 and of them, around 2.88 lakh or 88 per cent took the test, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has informed. The B-school entrance test was held on November 26 in three slots and at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities in India.

CAT 2023 answer key, results awaited on iimcat.ac.in(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duration of the test was 120 minutes for regular and 160 minutes for PWD candidates. To answer each section, candidates got 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PWD candidates).

There were 66 questions in the examination, of which 24 were in section I or Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 were in section II or Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and 22 were in section 3 or Quantitative Ability (QA) 22.

Next, the provisional answer key of the examination will be released on the website iimcat.ac.in.

After issuing the provisional key, IIM Lucknow will invite objections from candidates. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed and if found valid, it will be used in preparation of the final answer key.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After that, results of the entrance test will be announced.

Candidates who qualify in the examination by scoring equal to or more than the cut-off mark can then apply for admission to participating B-schools.