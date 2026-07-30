National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for AIAPGET 2026 on July 30, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/.

AIAPGET 2026: Last date to apply today at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/, direct link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates must possess a BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS/Graded BHMS Degree or Provisional Pass Certificate recognized under the relevant provisions of NCISM/NCH Act (the IMCC 1970/HCC 1973/NCISM 2020/NCH 2020) and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of BAMS/BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree qualification issued by the erstwhile CCIM / erstwhile CCH/NCISM/NCH/State/UT Board and have completed one year of internship or/are likely to complete the internship as per the NCISM/NCH notification, may apply for AIAPGET 2026 through Online Application Registration system at website.

Direct link to apply for AIAPGET 2026

AIAPGET 2026: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on the AIAPGET 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on the AIAPGET 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip released at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to download

The application fee is ₹2700/- for the General (UR) category, ₹2450/- for the General-EWS/ OBC-(NCL) category and ₹1800/- for the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender category. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or UPI Services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The correction window will open on August 1 and will close on August 2, 2026.

IIT GATE 2027 exam dates, syllabus revised, new paper on Robotics and Automation added

The examination will be held on August 22, 2026. The mode of exam is CBT. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions, each worth 4 marks, for a total of 480 marks.

For each correct response, 4 marks will be awarded, and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. Unanswered/unattempted questions will be given no marks. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.