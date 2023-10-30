AIIMS INICET January 2024 admit card releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to download

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release AIIMS INICET January 2024 admit card on October 30, 2023. Candidates who want to download the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) admit card can do it through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on November 5, 2023. The duration of the examination is for 3 hours and the number of questions asked is 200. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be given and for every incorrect answer one-third mark will be deducted.

The Admit Card for INI-CET will available online only and can be downloaded from the link available at “MyPage” after logging in using Registration ID, Password and Exam Unique Code (EUC) at the Completion of Application Zone for INI-CET January 2024.

AIIMS INICET January 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET January 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

