All India Institute of Medical Sciences has extended the registration date for AIIMS INICET July 2023. The last date to apply for INICET PG July 2023 is till April 7, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INICET July 2023: Registration date extended till April 7, apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

As per the official notice issued by AIIMS, applicants can complete new basic registration till date of correction of rejected images which is April 7, 2023. The correction window was opened on April 4 and will close on April 7, 2023.

AIIMS INICET July 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET July 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The generation of unique code and submission of final application can be done till April 10, 2023. The admit card and exam city will be allotted on May 1, 2023 and written test will be conducted on May 7, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

Official Notice Here

