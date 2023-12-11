AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD papers, raise objections till Dec 12
National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has released the answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) answer key for the BA LLB, LLM and PhD exams. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) examination was conducted on December 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the AILET 2024 examination can raise objections to the answer key by December 12 till 8 am.
Candidates have to pay ₹500 as objection fee per question.
AILET 2024 answer key for B.A LLB ( Hons)
AILET 2024 answer key for LLM
AILET 2024 answer key for PhD( Social Science)
AILET 2024 answer key: Know how to download
Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Log in using your credentials
Next, click on View objections
Click on the type of objections
Enter objection details
Submit objections
Once all objections are submitted make payment
Take print for future reference.