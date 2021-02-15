AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the deadline for the online registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam till Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 14, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.

The admit card for the MAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be released on February 16, 2021.

The MAT 2021 computer-based examination will be conducted on February 20, 2021.

The national-level management entrance examination is held for admission to various MBA courses in over 600 business schools.

"For any clarification regarding IBT, Send email to matibt@aima.in Or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586, 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM)," reads the statement flashing on the website.

