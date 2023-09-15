Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling begins today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 01:09 PM IST

AKTU UPTAC choice filling for B Pharmacy begins. JEE Mains candidates can fill choices from Sep 15-17.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin the round 1 choice-filling process today, September 15, 2023. The choice-filling process for the B Pharmacy First Year has been started. The JEE Mains candidates can fill in their choices for round 1 from September 15 to September 17. The CUET UG and CUET PG candidates can fill in their choices for round 1 from September 16 to September 18. Candidates can check the detailed UP TAC 2023 schedule on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The seat allotment results for the JEE Main and NATA candidates will be released on September 18 and the seat allotment result for the CUET UG and CUET PG will be released on September 19.

 UPTAC 2023 counselling schedule
Round 1JEE Mains/NATACUET UG/CUET PG
Online choice filling and lockingSeptember 15 to September 17September 16 to September 18
Seat allotmentSeptember 18September 19
Payment of seat confirmationSeptember 18 to September 20September 19 to September 21
Online willingnessSeptember 18 to September 20September 19 to September 21

There will be six rounds of UPTAC 2023 counselling. The round 2 seat allotment result for the JEE Mains and NATA will be released on September 22. The seat allotment results for round 2 for the CUET UG and CUET PG will be released on September 23.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice-filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

