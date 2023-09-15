AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling begins today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin the round 1 choice-filling process today, September 15, 2023. The choice-filling process for the B Pharmacy First Year has been started. The JEE Mains candidates can fill in their choices for round 1 from September 15 to September 17. The CUET UG and CUET PG candidates can fill in their choices for round 1 from September 16 to September 18. Candidates can check the detailed UP TAC 2023 schedule on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

AKTU UPTAC 2023: Choice-filling process begins today; seat allotment results to be released on September 18 and 19

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seat allotment results for the JEE Main and NATA candidates will be released on September 18 and the seat allotment result for the CUET UG and CUET PG will be released on September 19.

UPTAC 2023 counselling schedule Round 1 JEE Mains/NATA CUET UG/CUET PG Online choice filling and locking September 15 to September 17 September 16 to September 18 Seat allotment September 18 September 19 Payment of seat confirmation September 18 to September 20 September 19 to September 21 Online willingness September 18 to September 20 September 19 to September 21

There will be six rounds of UPTAC 2023 counselling. The round 2 seat allotment result for the JEE Mains and NATA will be released on September 22. The seat allotment results for round 2 for the CUET UG and CUET PG will be released on September 23.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice-filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON