AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2022 seat allotment results will be announced today. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results for the first round on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and candidates can check it using their login details.

The seat allotment result will be available on the website after 6 pm.

As per the schedule available, selected candidates can report for admission from September 23 to 27. Classwork for the new batch will commence from September 26.

To check AP EAPCET seat allotment results, candidates can follow thes steps given below.

How to check AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result

Go to the official site of APSCHE – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 tab.

Now, open the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Seats are available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.

