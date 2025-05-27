AP EAMCET 2025 answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the provisional answer key for AP EAPCET 2025 on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exams for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams can download their answer key from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2025 answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy is out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, The direct link to check is given here,

Candidates will need to enter details like Registration Number, EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, and Mobile Number to download the answer key.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so until Thursday, May 29, 2025, up to 5 PM.

Notably, the preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET Engineering stream is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10 AM, and the last date to raise objections against the answer key is till May 30, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The AP EAMCET was conducted on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, and on May 21 and 27, 2025, for the Engineering stream.

The exam was held in two sessions every day - from 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M., through the Online mode only.

The results are tentatively scheduled for June 14, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: How to download Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

1. Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check answer key.

3. On the next window, enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your answer key displayed on the screen.

5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of AP EAMCET.