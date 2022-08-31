AP TET answer key 2022 today on aptet.apcfss.in, know how to download

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will publish AP TET 2022 answer key today, August 31, 2022. Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key will available on the official website of the depertment, aptet.apcfss.in.

As per the exam schedule, candidates can raise objections from September 1 to 7. The final answer key will be released on September 12, 2022 and results will be announced on September 14, 2022.

Follow the steps below to check AP TET answer key, once it is released:

How to download AP TET 2022 answer key

Go to the official website of APTET, aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP TET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download.

AP TET 2022 was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.

