APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 declared, direct link and how to check here

Assam Public Service Commission has declared APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 on November 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Competitive Examination can check the result on the official site of apsc.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021 in the state.

As per the official notice, candidates have been declared qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020. The date e for filling up of the Application Form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020 will be notified shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.

Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam will comprise of written exam and interview test. On the results of the Preliminary Examination, the number of candidates to be admitted to the written part of the Main Examination will be 11 to 12 times the number of vacancies notified for each category.

