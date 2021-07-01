Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam Olympiad 2021 results declared, direct link to check on NTA website
competitive exams

Assam Olympiad 2021 results declared, direct link to check on NTA website

Assam Olympiad 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 30 declared the result for Assam Olympiad 2021. The examination was conducted for Maths and Science on April 11, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Assam Olympiad result 2021(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam Olympiad 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 30 declared the result for Assam Olympiad 2021. The examination was conducted for Maths and Science on April 11, 2021.

The examination was conducted at140 exam centers across 130 cities in Assam, on behalf of Axom Sarbha Siksha Abhiyan Mission (ASSAM), for the students studying in Class 6 to Class 8 in the Govt. schools located in Assam.

Here is the direct link to check the Assam Olympiad 2021 result at https://ao.nta.ac.in/results/

Candidates can also check the result on the official website of NTA at https://nta.ac.in/

On the home page click on the link that reads ‘Declaration of the result of Assam Olympiad 2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to check the result

Key in your application number and DOB

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result national testing agency
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video

Mumbai Police to Amul: How India is paying tribute on Doctor’s Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP