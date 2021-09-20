Bihar: BSSC allows 1,218 more candidates for inter level main exam 2014

For the inter-level combined competitive exam 2014, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has found 1,218 more candidates eligible, as per an official notice available on the website on September 19. These candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam.

Candidates who have been found eligible for the main exam have been asked by the Commission to submit their application forms from September 20 to October 4. The last date to deposit the application fees is October 2.

These candidates will be informed about the inter-level main exam date within short notice. The Commission has asked such candidates to remain prepared for the main exam.

The Commission has said that all the exams for these candidates will be completed in October. After the main exam, candidates will undergo a physical measurement test, stenography, and typing test.

The counseling process will begin in the first week of November, the Commission has said.

For other candidates, the main exam registration was done in 2020.