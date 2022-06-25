BITSAT 2022 admit card released at bitsadmission.com, direct link here

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2022 and BITS Higher Degree 2022 admit card on June 25. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their admit card through their application number and password.

The BITSAT 2022 test will be conducted in two sessions. The BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam will take place between July 2 and July 9 and the BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will take place between August 3 and August 7, 2022.

Direct link to download the admit card

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: How to download admit card

Visit official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your application number and password

The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

BITSAT-2022 is a Computer based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

