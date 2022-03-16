BITSAT 2022: Application process begins at bitsadmission.com, know how to apply

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS Pilani has begin applications process for admissions for the academic year of 2022.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS Pilani has begin applications process for admissions for the academic year of 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BITSAT 2022 at www.bitsadmission.com.

The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 21, 2022. This year's BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, from June 20 to June 26 and July 22 to July 26, 2022.

‘A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of 5400 (for a male candidate) and 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of 3400 (for a male candidate) and 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses then to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of 2000 (for a male candidate) and 1500 (for a female candidate). This application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable’, reads the official website.

BITSAT 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, bon the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Note: For queries related to BITSAT-2022, candidates can mail at: bitsat2022@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in or call at numbers given in the website.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below:

 

entrance exam for undergraduate admission entrance test bitsat birla institute of technology & science (bits)
