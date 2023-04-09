BITSAT 2023 registration last date today, apply on bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2023: Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani will close online applications for the BITS admission test or BITSAT 2023 today, April 9. Interested candidates can submit their forms on bitsadmission.com. The entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and some integrated courses offered at BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

BITS Piani will close BITSAT 2023 registration today on bitsadmission.com (Image Courtesy BITS Pilani)

The entrance test is held twice a year. BITSAT 2023 session 1 will be held from May 22 to 26 and from June 18 to 22. A candidate can appear for the exam for a maximum of two times in a year.

Registration for both sessions ends today. Candidates opting for sessioon 1 or both have to apply by 5 pm.

The revision or edit window of BITSAT 2023 will remain active from April 16 ro 20, 2023.

During the correction window, candidates will not be allowed to change or edit registered email ID and mobile number. These details will be used throughout the admission process for communication purposes.

Apply for BITSAT 2023.

