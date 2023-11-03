BPSC 32 Judicial Main exam 2023 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 08:17 PM IST

BPSC releases schedule for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Exam 2023.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination schedule for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination 2023. According to the notification, the BPSC 32 Judicial Main exam 2023 will be conducted from November 25 to November 29. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 32nd Judicial Service examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Exam dateFirst shift ( 9 am to 12 noon)Second shift ( 2: 30 pm to 5: 30 pm)
November 25 General HindiGeneral English
November 26General KnowledgeElementary General Science
November 27Law of Evidence & ProcedureConsitutional & Administrative Law of India
November 28Hindu law & Muhammadan lawLaw of Transfer of property & principal of equity, law of trusts and specific relief
November 29Law of contract & TortsCommercial law
The admit card for the 32 Bihar Judicial Service Main written competitive exam will be released on the official website one week before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates can check the notification here.

