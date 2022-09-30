BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 LIVE: CCE prelims today, check guidelines, analysis

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on September 30, 2022 across the state. The examination will be conducted at 38 districts in 1153 exam centres in Bihar in single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 807 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. The aspirants will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Commission to appear for the examination. Check the latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines and analysis here.