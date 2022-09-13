Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing on Sept 14; How to download

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing on Sept 14; How to download

competitive exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:22 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing on Sept 14(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow, September 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their login credentials.

The re-examination of 67th Combined prelims will be conducted on September 21, 2022 in the state. This recruitment drive will fill up 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP