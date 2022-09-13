BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card releasing on Sept 14; How to download

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow, September 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their login credentials.

The re-examination of 67th Combined prelims will be conducted on September 21, 2022 in the state. This recruitment drive will fill up 807 posts in various government departments across the state.

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.