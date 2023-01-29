BPSC 68th CCE Prelims 2023: Impt notice on declaration form, reporting time out

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on January 28 released admit cards for the 68th Combined Competitive Prelims Examination (BPSC 68th CCE Prelims 2023). Along with admit cards, the commission has also published two notices, informing candidates about a declaration form, reporting time for the exam, OMR answer sheets, etc.

Both these notices, along with admit card download link, are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. More details below.

The commission said candidates who had uploaded unclear/unreadable images and signatures while filling the application form and those who kept these fields vacant, will have to download a declaration form from the BPSC website, fill it as instructed, and submit it to the centre head on the exam day (February 12).

It further stated that candidates must bring the original photo ID (one they have selected in the application) on the exam day.

In a separate notice, BPSC issued some exam day instructions for candidates:

Candidates' entry inside the exam venue will start at 9:30 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter after 11 am. Drawing anything in the OMR sheet (drawing, line, etc) is prohibited. Read the instructions given on admit card and OMR answer sheet, and follow it. Marker, white fluid, blade, eraser, etc are prohibited inside exam hall. Use of these items will result in ¼th of marks (0.25) being deducted. Mobile, Bluetooth, WiFi gadget, electric pen, pager, smart watch or any other electric/communication device are prohibited inside the exam venue.

