BPSC 68th prelims admit card released, get link to download the hall ticket

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 04:06 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the hall tickets for BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on January 28, 2023. The admit card is available on the official websites of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 68th prelims examination is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023. Candidates must ensure to bring an Aadhar card/Pan card/Driving Licence as identity proof. The entry of candidates in exam centres will start at 9:30 am and the candidates will be allowed to sit in the examination hall from 11 am one hour before the commencement of the exam.

Here's the direct link to download the BPSC 68th prelims admit card

Notification here

BPSC 68th prelims exam: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Key in your login details and submit.

Check and download the admit card for future reference.

Any kind of electronic gadget is not allowed in the examination center. In case candidates are found indulging in malpractice or found with electronic material in the exam hall, the candidate will be debarred from the BPSC examination for the next five years.

