BPSC 68th Prelims, 67th Mains notifications out, check schedule here

BPSC 68th Prelims: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published notifications for the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 68th Prelims, along with notification for the BPSC 67th Mains examination. Check latest Sarkari Naukri updates.

Candidates can find these information on the official website of the commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, registration for BPSC 68th Prelims exam will be held from November 25 to December 20, 2022.

For the 67th Mains exam, candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can apply from November 21 to December 6.

BPSC 68th Prelims notification

BPSC 67th Mains notification

How to apply for BPSC 68th CCE

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for BPSC 68th Prelims. Register, and then login to fill the application form. Submit the form along with documents and exam fee. Take a printout of the final page.

As per the tentative exam schedule of BPSC, the 68th Prelims exam will be held on February 12, 2022.