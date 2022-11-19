Home / Education / Employment News / Live Updates: BPSC 68th Prelims notification, SSC Phase X result out
Live

Live Updates: BPSC 68th Prelims notification, SSC Phase X result out

employment news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Job News 2022 Live: Find out all the latest sarkari naukri updates from SSC, IBPS, RRB, SBI, UPSC and more in this blog.

Job News 2022: Sarkari Naukri Live Updates
Job News 2022: Sarkari Naukri Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published notifications for 68th Prelims CCE and 67th CCE Main examinations.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for graduation, HS and Matriculation levels have been announced. The commission is also expected to release admit cards for CGL 2022 soon.

Meanwhile, MPPEB has released admit cards for the group 5 exam scheduled this week. Rajasthan Health Department has announced over 3300 vacancies in the state.

IBPS PO main exam admit card will be uploaded soon on ibps.in. RRB NTPC level 5 results expected this week.

Here’s your daily round-up of important job news, sarkari naukri updates from across the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 19, 2022 12:38 PM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims & 67th Mains: Important dates

    Check notification and important dates for BPSC 68th Mains, 67th Prelims exams. 

  • Nov 19, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    BPSC 67th Mains registration

    Registrations for the BPSC 67th Mains exam will be held from November 21 to December 6.

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:33 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims exam registration date

    BPSC 68th Prelims exam registration will begin on November 25 and end on December 20. 

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims notification out

    BPSC has published the notification for 68th Prelims CCE on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    SSC CGL admit card 2022

    SSC CGL 2022 admit cards will be released on regional websites. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in and then to the admit card section to find more details.

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:24 AM IST

    SSC Selection Post Phase X /2022 result announced for HS and Matriculation

    The commission has also announced Phase X results for Matriculation and Higher Secondary levels. Links given here.

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:23 AM IST

    SSC Selection Post Phase X /2022 result announced for Graduation

    SSC has announced Selection Post Phase X/2022 CBT examination result for graduation level and above. Check it here. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri ssc rrb ibps result + 2 more

Live Updates: BPSC 68th Prelims notification, SSC Phase X result out

employment news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Job News 2022 Live: Find out all the latest sarkari naukri updates from SSC, IBPS, RRB, SBI, UPSC and more in this blog.

Job News 2022: Sarkari Naukri Live Updates
Job News 2022: Sarkari Naukri Live Updates

Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment: Apply for 4476 PTG posts from Nov 21, details here

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:19 PM IST

Apply for 4476 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for various subjects in Haryana and Mewat cadre from Nov 21.

Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment: Apply for 4476 PTG posts from Nov 21
Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment: Apply for 4476 PTG posts from Nov 21

Bihar SCB admit card 2022 available at biharscb.co.in, get link here

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:42 PM IST

BSCB has released admit card for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose).

Bihar SCB admit card 2022 available at biharscb.co.in(PTI)
Bihar SCB admit card 2022 available at biharscb.co.in(PTI)

UPSSSC combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 registration begins on Nov 21

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 04:57 PM IST

UPSSSC will begin the online application process for combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 examination on November 21.

UPSSSC combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 registration begins on Nov 21
UPSSSC combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 registration begins on Nov 21

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Admit card releasing soon for CBT scheduled for Nov 29

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Admit card releasing soon for (CBT) scheduled to be held on 29th November, 2022, for the posts of different Departments.

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Admit card releasing soon for CBT scheduled for Nov 29
JKSSB recruitment 2022: Admit card releasing soon for CBT scheduled for Nov 29

3300+ Nursing Officer, Pharmacist vacancies in Rajasthan, apply from Nov 24

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 03:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Nursing Officer, Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: For application form and other details, candidates can visit rajswasthya.nic.in and www.sihfwrajasthan.com.

Rajasthan Nursing Officer, Pharmacist Recruitment 2022(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Rajasthan Nursing Officer, Pharmacist Recruitment 2022(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

JSSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended for 711 ITO posts

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 03:12 PM IST

JSSC has extended the deadline to apply for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination.

JSSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended for 711 ITO posts
JSSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended for 711 ITO posts

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Applications are invited for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts
TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

DSSSB recruitment 2022: Today is last date to apply for 632 TGT and other posts

employment news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:34 PM IST

DSSSB will close down the online application for various TGT posts.

DSSSB will close down the online application for various TGT posts.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
DSSSB will close down the online application for various TGT posts.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 admit card released for written exam, get link

employment news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:00 PM IST

TNUSRB has released the admit card for the post of police constables, jail wardens and firemen.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 admit card released for written exam,
TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 admit card released for written exam,

UKPSC recruitment 2022: 238 Jail Warders posts on offer, check details here

employment news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 06:55 PM IST

UKPSC has invited online applications for Jail Warders Exam 2022.

UKPSC recruitment 2022: 238 Jail Warders posts on offer
UKPSC recruitment 2022: 238 Jail Warders posts on offer

TSPSC FSO answer key 2022 out at www.tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link

employment news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:51 PM IST

TSPSC has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) exam 2022 on November 15.

TSPSC FSO answer key 2022 out at www.tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC FSO answer key 2022 out at www.tspsc.gov.in

RPSC recruitment 2022: Marks released for various lecturer posts after interview

employment news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:37 PM IST

RPSC has released the marks for various lecturer posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment 2022: Marks released for various lecturer posts after interview
RPSC recruitment 2022: Marks released for various lecturer posts after interview

WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for JE posts from November 16, details here

employment news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:40 PM IST

WBPSC has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022.

WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for JE posts from November 16(WBPSC)
WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for JE posts from November 16(WBPSC)

MPPEB recruitment 2022: 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 vacancy notified

employment news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:20 PM IST

MPPEB has notified 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 posts.

MPPEB recruitment 2022: 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 vacancy notified
MPPEB recruitment 2022: 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 vacancy notified
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out