Live Updates: BPSC 68th Prelims notification, SSC Phase X result out
Job News 2022 Live: Find out all the latest sarkari naukri updates from SSC, IBPS, RRB, SBI, UPSC and more in this blog.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published notifications for 68th Prelims CCE and 67th CCE Main examinations.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for graduation, HS and Matriculation levels have been announced. The commission is also expected to release admit cards for CGL 2022 soon.
Meanwhile, MPPEB has released admit cards for the group 5 exam scheduled this week. Rajasthan Health Department has announced over 3300 vacancies in the state.
IBPS PO main exam admit card will be uploaded soon on ibps.in. RRB NTPC level 5 results expected this week.
Here’s your daily round-up of important job news, sarkari naukri updates from across the country.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 19, 2022 12:38 PM IST
BPSC 68th Prelims & 67th Mains: Important dates
Check notification and important dates for BPSC 68th Mains, 67th Prelims exams.
Nov 19, 2022 12:04 PM IST
BPSC 67th Mains registration
Registrations for the BPSC 67th Mains exam will be held from November 21 to December 6.
Nov 19, 2022 11:33 AM IST
BPSC 68th Prelims exam registration date
BPSC 68th Prelims exam registration will begin on November 25 and end on December 20.
Nov 19, 2022 11:30 AM IST
BPSC 68th Prelims notification out
BPSC has published the notification for 68th Prelims CCE on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Nov 19, 2022 11:25 AM IST
SSC CGL admit card 2022
SSC CGL 2022 admit cards will be released on regional websites. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in and then to the admit card section to find more details.
Nov 19, 2022 11:24 AM IST
SSC Selection Post Phase X /2022 result announced for HS and Matriculation
The commission has also announced Phase X results for Matriculation and Higher Secondary levels. Links given here.
Nov 19, 2022 11:23 AM IST
SSC Selection Post Phase X /2022 result announced for Graduation
SSC has announced Selection Post Phase X/2022 CBT examination result for graduation level and above. Check it here.