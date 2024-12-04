BPSC admit card for 70th CCE soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, exam on December 13, 14

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam (70th CCE Prelims admit card soon. The exam will be held on December 13 and 14. BPSC 70th CCE admit cards soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in (File Photo)

BPSC CCE prelims admit card will be released at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Recently, BPSC said that fake and misleading reports being circulated on newspapers and social media that the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination date has been extended from December 13, 2024 to January 19, 2025.

After the board's clarification, it is confirmed that the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims will be held on December 13 and 14.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE date not changed, commission issues important notice

BPSC said official updates regarding the BPSC 70th CCE will be shared with aspirants on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On admit cards, candidates can check the exam date and time, reporting time, address of the exam centre and other details.

How to download BPSC CCE Prelims admit card

Go to the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Open the 70th CCE Prelims examination admit card download link

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

The registration-cum-application window for the 70th CCE ended on November 4. Originally, the application deadline was October 18, but it was later extended.

The commission added 70 more vacancies to the 70th Competitive examination. The exam will be held for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government instead of 1,957.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE 2024: 70 new vacancies added, last date to apply extended

BPSC said around 7-8 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the 70th CCE prelims exam.

Originally, the exam was planned for November 17, but to accommodate such a large number of candidates, the test was postponed.