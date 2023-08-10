Admit cards of BPSC Bihar Teacher recruitment exam 2023 today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release admit cards or hall teachers for the Bihar teacher recruitment examination today, August 10. This will be released on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Follow live updates on BPSC teacher admit card 2023.

BPSC Bihar teacher admit card 2023 today on bpsc.bih.nic.in (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo/For representation)

As per a notice issued on August 9, the exam will take place on August 24, 25 and 26 and on each exam day, there will be two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The commission has asked all eligible candidates to login to their dashboards and upload passport-size photographs of 25 KB ahead of downloading admit cards.

Code of allotted exam centres and district names will be mentioned on admit cards and detailed information about exam centres will be shared with candidates through the BPSC website on August 21. Candidates have been asked to download their admit cards by August 20.

Candidates have been asked to bring additional copies of admit cards of each shift and submit it to invigilators.

Candidates have to reach the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the examination. They have to ensure that OMR sheets are sealed properly before leaving the exam venue.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,70,461 teacher vacancies in Bihar.

Steps to download BPSC Teacher recruitment exam admit card

Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Open the admit card download link.

Key in your credentials and login to the page.

Download the admit card and take printout.