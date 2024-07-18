BPSC issues important instructions for TRE 3.0 candidates, check details here

BPSC TRE 3.0: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a set of important instructions to the candidates of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0). Uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in, the notification contains guidelines which all candidates must follow during the examination which is scheduled for July 19, 20, 21 and 22. The detailed schedule, admit cards and exam centre details have already been shared with the candidates.

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam day guidelines released(Santosh Kumar/HT photo)