BPSC issues important instructions for TRE 3.0 candidates, check details here
BPSC TRE 3.0: Uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in, the notification contains guidelines which all candidates must follow during the examination.
BPSC TRE 3.0: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a set of important instructions to the candidates of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0). Uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in, the notification contains guidelines which all candidates must follow during the examination which is scheduled for July 19, 20, 21 and 22. The detailed schedule, admit cards and exam centre details have already been shared with the candidates.
Read: BPSC gears up for TRE-3 after paper leak embarrassment last time
BPSC TRE 3.0: Important instructions for candidates
- All candidates must reach the exam centre two hours prior to the commencement of the examination. They will not be allowed to enter the exam venue one hour before the exam start time. In this regard, candidates have been asked to read the instructions given on the admit cards carefully.
- While downloading the TRE 3.0 admit cards, candidates must ensure that the roll number and barcode are indicated properly. If these details are not indicated or are not visible, they must change the browser and download the admit card again, the commission said.
- Candidates must reach the exam venue carrying the photo identity card uploaded along with the online application form. Otherwise, they may not be allowed to write the test.
- The question booklet series will be indicated on the OMR sheets. Candidates have to write the question booklet number on their OMR sheets and mark the roll number.
Read: 46 UP resident BPSC teachers sacked in Bihar for getting grace marks against rules
- If any information given on the application form is found to be incorrect at any stage of the examination, the candidature may be cancelled. Such candidates may not be allowed to appear in any other examination conducted by the commission.
- Mobile, Bluetooth, WiFi gadget, electronic pen, wrist watch, etc are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.
For further details, candidates can check the notification here.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC issues important instructions for TRE 3.0 candidates, check details here
SHARE
Copy