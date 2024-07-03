46 UP resident BPSC teachers sacked in Bihar for getting grace marks against rules

Altogether 46 Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident women teachers were terminated from service in Aurangabad district of Bihar for getting grace marks against norms during selection in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher’s recruitment in 2023. The BPSC teacher’s recruitment advertisement mentioned that obtaining 60% marks in the Teachers eligibility test (TET) was essential. Only Women, SC/ST and OBC candidates from Bihar had been given 5% grace in the TET percentage.. (File Photo)

The women teachers, belonging to general category and residents of different districts in UP, were found getting 5% grace marks during selection against departmental rules, district program officer (establishment) Daya Shankar Singh said on Wednesday.

The BPSC teacher’s recruitment advertisement no. 27/2023 clearly mentioned that obtaining 60% marks in the Teachers eligibility test (TET) was essential for selection to the post. Only Women, SC/ST and OBC candidates from Bihar had been given 5% grace in the TET percentage.

But the UP-resident candidates got selected on the basis of the 5% grace mark against rules. When some departmental officials noticed the error and denied allowing the selected candidates to join on the posts in a north Bihar district, the candidates preferred a writ petition in the Patna High Court.

The high court denied to interfere in recruitment policy, followed by a letter by director education, Bihar on May 15 clearing that the candidates out of Bihar state were not eligible for 5% grace marks.

Show cause notices were served to the teachers who accepted that they had not obtained 60% marks in the TET which was necessary for recruitment of out of state candidates. The appointment of teachers was cancelled and they were terminated from the service as their explanation was not satisfactory and they were not fulfilling the required criteria, DPO Singh said.

“It was blunder of the officials who gave grace marks against rules and passed these candidates. A high-level probe is needed to reveal the nexus playing with the future of poor unemployed girls”, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.