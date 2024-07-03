BPSC Headmaster, Head Teacher exam question papers released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the question papers of the Head Teacher in Primary Schools (Written) Competitive Examination and the Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools (Written) Competitive Examination, 2024. The candidates can download it from the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are seen leaving the exam venue after appearing for BPSC Headmaster exam 2024. The question papers have been released on bpsc.bih.nic.in.(Santosh Kumar)

The two recruitment examinations were held by the BPSC on June 28 and 29, 2024.

The Head Teacher exam question paper was divided into two parts. The first part carried 75 questions on General Studies and the second part had 75 questions on DElEd. The paper was for 150 marks, and the duration was 2:30 hours.

For Headmaster, the paper had two parts: General Studies and BEd, each carrying 75 questions. The paper was 2:30 hours long and the total marks in the paper were 250.

Candidates who appeared for the BPSC Headmaster exam 2024 felt that the exam was moderate in difficulty level.

On both days, the exam was held in single shifts, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm. Entry inside the exam venue was closed 1 hour before the scheduled time for the start of the examination.

Next, the commission is expected to share the provisional answer keys of the two examinations on its website. The candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary key, if any, and their feedback will be considered by the commission while preparing the final answer key.