 BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's how to download
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 21, 2024 09:37 AM IST

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 will be released today, June 21, 2024. Check how to download given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 on June 21, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Head Master written examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

As per the official notice, the written examination will be conducted on June 28 and 29, 2024 in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam code details will be available on June 25, 2024 and the admit card will be available for download till June 27, 2024.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only 1 hour before the commencement of the examination, i.e. entry will be closed 1 hour before. After the end of the examination period, the Used OMR Answer Sheet will be left in the examination room only after it is sealed.

The BPSC had to cancel the TRE 3.0 exam held on March 15 amid allegations of question paper leak. Around 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's how to download
Friday, June 21, 2024
